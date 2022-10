Gujarat Elections 2022: Watch special report from Rajkot, Gujarat

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Jetpur of Rajkot is famous for its colorful sarees in the country and abroad. Let us tell you that the voters of Jetpur are satisfied with the current government and they want the new government to be like the Yogi government of UP. Watch ground reports from cities and villages on Zee News.