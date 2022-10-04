NewsVideos

Gujarat: Stones Pelted During Navratri Celebrations In Kheda

Oct 04, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
There has been an incident of stone pelting during Garba in Kheda, Gujarat. This attack has happened on about 200 people playing Garba.

