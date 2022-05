Gyanvapi Masjid Update: The Hindu Side Claims To Have Shivling Behind The Wall

Zee News has pictures of the wall of the basement, behind which Shivling is being claimed. The Hindu side has demanded to break this wall of the basement. The Hindu side has claimed to have Shivling behind this wall. It is being said that a wall has been built around the Shivling. During the survey, the team could not go beyond this wall.