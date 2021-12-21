हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haldia fire: 3 killed, 44 injured in West Bengal at IOC refinery; CM Mamata reacts

A fire incident was reported in the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation in West Bengal on December 21, 2021. At least three people were killed and 44 were injured in the fire incident. The IOC said that the incident occurred at the unit of the refinery during shutdown-related works. As per the IOC statement, the primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons. Out of the 44 injured, 37 have been shifted to Kolkata for further treatment. The condition of seven of them is reportedly critical.

Dec 21, 2021, 20:52 PM IST

