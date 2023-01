videoDetails

Halwa ceremony celebrated in 'Ministry of Finance' before budget, Nirmala Sitharaman distributed halwa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has organized Halwa Ceremony in the Ministry of Finance today. Nirmala Sitharaman has traditionally fed pudding before finalizing the budget document. During this, many central ministers were present with him.