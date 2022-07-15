Hamid Ansari Controversy: BJP released a picture of the year 2009

BJP's attack on the cleanliness of Hamid Ansari. BJP said in a press conference, Hamid Ansari put wrong facts. BJP released a picture of the year 2009. At the same time, the disclosure of lawyer Adish Aggarwal – Hamid wanted Nusrat to come to the program. Hamid Ansari was upset over not inviting Nusrat.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

BJP's attack on the cleanliness of Hamid Ansari. BJP said in a press conference, Hamid Ansari put wrong facts. BJP released a picture of the year 2009. At the same time, the disclosure of lawyer Adish Aggarwal – Hamid wanted Nusrat to come to the program. Hamid Ansari was upset over not inviting Nusrat.