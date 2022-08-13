NewsVideos

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today. It has been 75 years since we got independence, under this, every countryman should unfurl the national flag at his home from today to August 15, this is the purpose of this campaign, our pride is our national flag.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today. It has been 75 years since we got independence, under this, every countryman should unfurl the national flag at his home from today to August 15, this is the purpose of this campaign, our pride is our national flag.

All Videos

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence
2:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence
Islamic terrorist has been arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
2:40
Islamic terrorist has been arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rashifal Today: Know the solution to your problem
16:31
Rashifal Today: Know the solution to your problem
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins from today
9:31
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins from today
Videsh Superfast: Landslide in the island after the storm
2:4
Videsh Superfast: Landslide in the island after the storm

Trending Videos

2:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence
2:40
Islamic terrorist has been arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
16:31
Rashifal Today: Know the solution to your problem
9:31
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins from today
2:4
Videsh Superfast: Landslide in the island after the storm
Har Ghar Tiranga,Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign,Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav,Tricolor,Indian National flag,15 august 2022,Home Minister,Amit Shah,Amit Shah hoisted the tricolor,hoisted the tricolor,Tricolour,amit shah hoists flag,hoist tricolor at delhi,amit shah unfurls tricolour,amit shah unfurls tricolor flag,Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,amit shah hoist video,amit shah hoists tiranga,amit shah flag hoist,drops tricolour,amit shah to hoist national flag,