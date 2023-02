videoDetails

Haridas Nagar Case: Nikki Yadav Murder Accused Sent To Police Custody For 5 Days

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Shraddha Like Murder Case has come to fore from Delhi's Haridas Nagar. Accused has been alleged of killing the girl and keeping her in fridge. Nikki Yadav's accused has been sent to police custody for 5 days.