Haryana DSP Murder Case: The dumper that crushed the DSP has been caught.

There is no fear of law and order among the mining mafia in Haryana. In Nuh area, the mining mafia threw a dumper on the DSP, in which he died on the spot. Meanwhile, the dumper that crushed the DSP has been caught.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
