Haryana DSP Murder Case: The dumper that crushed the DSP has been caught.
There is no fear of law and order among the mining mafia in Haryana. In Nuh area, the mining mafia threw a dumper on the DSP, in which he died on the spot. Meanwhile, the dumper that crushed the DSP has been caught.
There is no fear of law and order among the mining mafia in Haryana. In Nuh area, the mining mafia threw a dumper on the DSP, in which he died on the spot. Meanwhile, the dumper that crushed the DSP has been caught.