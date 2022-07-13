NewsVideos

Headline: Emergency and Outrage in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. According to reports, he is accompanied by his wife and bodyguard. At the same time, people have now camped at the Prime Minister's house as well.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. According to reports, he is accompanied by his wife and bodyguard. At the same time, people have now camped at the Prime Minister's house as well.

Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel
Rebellion in Sri Lanka
