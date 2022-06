Headline: Outrage in Udaipur due to ruthless murder

There is anger in Udaipur due to the brutal murder of Kanhaiyalal, hundreds of people have reached to his last journey. Relatives say that the accused should be given capital punishment

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

