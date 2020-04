Health Ministry: 54 Districts from 23 States/UTs have not reported fresh cases in last 14 days

The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India reached 15,712 and the death toll climbed to 507, till 9.50 am (IST) on Sunday (April 19). According to Union Health Minsitry, the last 24 hours recorded 1,334 cases and 27 deaths and 239 cured cases. Percentage of the cured rise to 14.20 on Sunday.