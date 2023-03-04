हिन्दी
News
Hearing on bail application of Manish Sisodia arrest in Delhi liquor scam today
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 04, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
The bail hearing of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be held today. After the CBI remand is over, he will be produced in the court today.
The bail hearing of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be held today. After the CBI remand is over,he will be produced in the court today.,