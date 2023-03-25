हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Heart-wrenching incident came to light in Mumbai
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
A crazed man attacked 5 people with knives in a building in Grant Road, Mumbai. Out of which three died and two are seriously injured.
×
All Videos
5:46
PM Modi's public meeting in Karnataka, says, 'the country is moving forward with everyone's participation'
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
Trending Videos
5:46
PM Modi's public meeting in Karnataka, says, 'the country is moving forward with everyone's participation'
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
Mumbai murder case,mumbai murder news,mumbai murder case news,mumbai news murder case,Mumbai,Latest News,Hindi News,aajtak news,Top news,Breaking News,live news in hindi,today news,today latest news,vardaat,Mumbai Murder,Mumbai crime,Mumbai news,Maharashtra crime,live news,