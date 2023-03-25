NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heart-wrenching incident came to light in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
A crazed man attacked 5 people with knives in a building in Grant Road, Mumbai. Out of which three died and two are seriously injured.

All Videos

PM Modi's public meeting in Karnataka, says, 'the country is moving forward with everyone's participation'
5:46
PM Modi's public meeting in Karnataka, says, 'the country is moving forward with everyone's participation'
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary

Trending Videos

5:46
PM Modi's public meeting in Karnataka, says, 'the country is moving forward with everyone's participation'
10:56
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case
2:10
Uttar Pradesh: Know what Akhilesh Yadav says on completion of one year of Yogi Sarkar 2.0
5:22
Punjab: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface
1:3
Amit Shah congratulates CRPF on its 84th anniversary
Mumbai murder case,mumbai murder news,mumbai murder case news,mumbai news murder case,Mumbai,Latest News,Hindi News,aajtak news,Top news,Breaking News,live news in hindi,today news,today latest news,vardaat,Mumbai Murder,Mumbai crime,Mumbai news,Maharashtra crime,live news,