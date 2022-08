Heavy destruction in Jammu and Kashmir due to cloudburst

Heavy destruction has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban due to cloudburst. Pictures of water and debris coming down from the mountain together have come to the fore. 2 are missing in J-K's Ramban incident.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

