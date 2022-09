Heavy rain alert in Bangalore for next 5 days

At present, there is no relief from the rains in the capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain for the next 5 days.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

