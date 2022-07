Heavy rain recorded in many cities of Maharashtra

Heavy rain recorded in many cities of Maharashtra. Due to this, waterlogging was seen in many cities. There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Orange alert issued in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

