Heeraben Modi Passes Away: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets on the demise of PM Modi's mother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben has passed away at the age of 100 today. Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief by tweeting on the death of Heera Ba. Know what Amit Shah wrote in this report.