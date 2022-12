videoDetails

Heeraben Passes Away: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condole the demise of PM Modi's mother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben and told about her struggle. CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Modi learned the lesson of discipline, values ​​and honesty in life from his mother only.