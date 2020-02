Hike in LPG cylinder rate up to Rs 150 in metro cities, Opposition slams over economic slowdown

According to Indian Oil's website, which supplies up to 30 lakh cylinders a day across India, the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinders in New Delhi has now gone up to Rs 858.5, from its last revision on January 1 to Rs 144.5. Is the sharpest increment.