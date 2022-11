Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Press Conference: 'BJP will form government again' - CM Jairam Thakur

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

Today is the last day of Himachal Pradesh assembly election campaign. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in his press conference today that the BJP government will come again in Himachal. He also said that the pace of development has accelerated in Himachal.