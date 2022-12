Himachal Congress CM Race: Congress brainstorming on Chief Minister in Shimla, 5 names included in race

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

In the Himachal elections yesterday i.e. on December 8, Congress won its name by securing a majority. Since then, confusion is visible in Congress and the question is as to who will be the CM candidate of Himachal Congress. Today, Congress is holding a meeting in Shimla at around 12 o'clock, after which the party can announce the name of the CM Candidate.