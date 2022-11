Himachal Election 2022: BJP President JP Nadda released BJP's Sankalp Patra in Himachal today

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

BJP President JP Nadda released BJP's Sankalp Patra in Himachal today. After releasing BJP's resolution letter, JP Nadda made a big announcement and said that BJP will bring Uniform Civil Code in Himachal.