Himachal New CM News: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as New Himachal Chief Minister today

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Today is a big day for Himachal Pradesh. After the results of the Himachal Elections, Congress took about 48 hours to consider a name for the post of CM, but the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was decided at last in the meeting. Sukhwinder will take oath as the new CM of Himachal Pradesh today in Shimla. Before this, know in detail who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu?