Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi's attack on AAP-Congress

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Attacking the Congress in Himachal, Modi said that 'Garibi kept on coming with the slogan of hatao, but poverty did not go away from the country'. PM Modi said that the BJP government is sure to come again in Himachal. People now want a stable government. Congress never gave priority to the development of Himachal.