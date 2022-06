What PM Modi will do in Himachal tour?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal for two days from today. During this, PM Modi will also participate in the National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamsala.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

