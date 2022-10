Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's big statement on 'Shivling' carbon dating in Gyanvapi case

Updated: Oct 14, 2022

In the Gyanvapi case, the Varanasi District Court, while giving a big verdict, dismissed the petition of the Hindu side and said that there will be no carbon dating of 'Shivling'. On this decision, Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain has given a big statement saying that we are not disappointed with the decision, will challenge it in the Supreme Court.