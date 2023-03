videoDetails

Holi 2023: Kutle Khan hums Rajasthani song at Arth Fest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Holi 2023: Festival of Colors-Holi is being celebrated all over the country today. Meanwhile, famous musician Kutale Khan hummed a Rajasthani song on Holi in Arth Fest. Listen to the magical speech of Kutle Khan.