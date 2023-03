videoDetails

Holi celebrations in Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated across the country. During this, people are congratulating each other by applying colors. The festival of colors started on Tuesday with Holika Dahan. Know in detail in this report how people are celebrating Holi this year.