Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jharkhand, accused Hemant Soren government of land grabbing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a tour of Jharkhand. Where he has worshiped in Deoghar. After which he has attacked the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand. Amit Shah said that the government of Jharkhand has usurped the land of tribals.