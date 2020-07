How can introverts adapt to a video conferencing world; 4 tips for employees and managers

In this era of nonstop video-conferencing, many report they are mentally drained as if they have run a marathon. Many employees and managers are reporting that online video-conferences seem particularly taxing. Post pandemic, millions were driven to opt video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc. But why do online meetings seem so fatiguing?