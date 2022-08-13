NewsVideos

How did the tricolor become the national flag?

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today. It has been 75 years since we got independence, under this, every countryman should unfurl the national flag at his home from today to August 15, this is the purpose of this campaign, our pride is our national flag.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today. It has been 75 years since we got independence, under this, every countryman should unfurl the national flag at his home from today to August 15, this is the purpose of this campaign, our pride is our national flag.

All Videos

Har Ghar Tiranga: jammu and Kashmir Warms Up With Great Enthusiasm
3:37
Har Ghar Tiranga: jammu and Kashmir Warms Up With Great Enthusiasm
Owaisi's statement on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
2:44
Owaisi's statement on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Writer Salman Rushdie fatally attacked during an event in New York
4:54
Writer Salman Rushdie fatally attacked during an event in New York
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today
5:9
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence
2:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence

Trending Videos

3:37
Har Ghar Tiranga: jammu and Kashmir Warms Up With Great Enthusiasm
2:44
Owaisi's statement on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
4:54
Writer Salman Rushdie fatally attacked during an event in New York
5:9
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today
2:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah have hoisted the tricolor at their residence
hoisted the tricolor,Tricolour,amit shah hoists flag,hoist tricolor at delhi,Tricolor,amit shah unfurls tricolour,amit shah hoists flag at bjp headquarter,amit shah hoists national flag,amit shah unfurls tricolor flag,Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,amit shah hoist video,amit shah hoists tiranga,amit shah flag hoist,drops tricolour,amit shah to hoist national flag,