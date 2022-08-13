How did the tricolor become the national flag?

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today. It has been 75 years since we got independence, under this, every countryman should unfurl the national flag at his home from today to August 15, this is the purpose of this campaign, our pride is our national flag.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has started from today. It has been 75 years since we got independence, under this, every countryman should unfurl the national flag at his home from today to August 15, this is the purpose of this campaign, our pride is our national flag.