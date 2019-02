How missile piece displayed by India exposes Pakistan's F-16 lie

India on Thursday evening cleared the fog of war off another piece of Pakistan's disinformation surrounding the ongoing stand-off. At a joint services press conference, the Indian military displayed a piece of a missile that is used on F-16 fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The display of the evidence is clear proof that PAF used the fighter jets for its incursion into India and also that it fire that particular missile at fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF).