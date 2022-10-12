NewsVideos

How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurated Mahakal Lok on Tuesday. Temples are being renovated not only in the country but also abroad since Modi became the Prime Minister. Watch this report.

