Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Days after Mahayuti picked Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra after securing a big victory in the assembly election which was held on November 20, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son MLAs Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai meet Fadnavis on Tuesday at Vidhan Bhavan office in Nagpur. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole defended Uddhav's recent meeting with CM Fadnavis and said, " Devendra Fadnavis is the CM...we also meet him and now he (Uddhav Thackeray) has met him, what is the issue with that?..." Watch Top 50 News of the day in nonstop manner.

