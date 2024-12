videoDetails

IMD Issues severe cold alert till 20th December

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Winters: Severe cold has been seen in Delhi NCR. Alert has been issued till 20th December. Cold wave and fog continue in Delhi-NCR. Due to cold wave, people are facing difficulty in going out. Due to fog, visibility is also very low.