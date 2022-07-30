Huge amount of cash found from a car bearing MLA's name plate

A large amount of cash has been recovered in Howrah district of West Bengal. The car with the name plate of the MLA of Jamtara was stopped with a huge amount of cash. The intercepted persons are being identified. Machines have been called to count cash. Heavy police is deployed on the spot.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

