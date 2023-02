videoDetails

Huge mass wedding in Bageshwar Dham on the occasion of Mahashivratri, CM Shivraj also attend

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham Samuhik Vivah 2023: These days the court of faith is decorated in Bageshwar Dham of Chhatarpur. Today, on the day of Mahashivaratri, mass marriages of 121 daughters are being conducted at Bageshwar Dham. Devotees and sages from far and wide have started coming to this religious Mahakumbh of Bageshwar Dham.