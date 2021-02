Hunar Haat gives a platform to artisans across the country

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 26th Hunar Haat at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. Craftsmen and artisans from across the country participated in this event. The Hunar Haat, which started with the vocal for the local theme, will continue till 1 March 2021. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that in Hunar Haat, indigenous productions of artisans and craftsmen from all over the country will get promoted.