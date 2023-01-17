हिन्दी
I am against Varun Gandhi's ideology - Rahul Gandhi
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 17, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has given a big statement on the speculation of BJP MP Varun Gandhi joining Congress. He said that I am against the ideology of Varun Gandhi.
×
