IAS Vs Ramesh Meena: IAS angry with Rajasthan cabinet minister Ramesh Meena, wrote a letter to Ashok Gehlot

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Rajasthan cabinet minister Ramesh Chandra Meena got angry at collector Bhagwati Prasad during a program. The collector was talking on the phone, due to which Ramesh Meena got angry and he asked him to move out of the program. IAS officers of the state have expressed displeasure about this and have written a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot.