Illegal Madrasa demolished in Amroha

An illegal madrasa has been demolished in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. It is being told that the madrassa was built here illegally, after which the administration has taken this action.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

