Imran Khan said that the 12th player will come from London to win the election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

PTI chief and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has now openly attacked Nawaz Sharif as well. He said that when the ground will be ready. So the 12th player will come to win the election from London.