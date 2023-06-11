NewsVideos
videoDetails

In 9 years everyone has become modimay... what diplomacy, what foreign policy, broke records

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India for the last 9 years. Fear is forbidden in PM Modi's new India. In these 9 years, many histories have been made and broken in the country. Till Swachh Bharat, demonetisation, GST, surgical strike, 370 and Ram Mandir, many such issues were resolved which were going on for decades. Watch the highlights of 9 years of PM Modi in our special video.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Love Jihad is spread through Madrassas and Mosques- Sadhvi Prachi
39:54
Baat Pate Ki: Love Jihad is spread through Madrassas and Mosques- Sadhvi Prachi
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition's mission 'BJP Roko', path of change, eye on Mission 24
49:39
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition's mission 'BJP Roko', path of change, eye on Mission 24
Deshhit: IPL of politics started before 2024! PM Modi will be heavy on all
17:9
Deshhit: IPL of politics started before 2024! PM Modi will be heavy on all
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
4:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance

Trending Videos

39:54
Baat Pate Ki: Love Jihad is spread through Madrassas and Mosques- Sadhvi Prachi
49:39
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition's mission 'BJP Roko', path of change, eye on Mission 24
17:9
Deshhit: IPL of politics started before 2024! PM Modi will be heavy on all
9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
4:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
9 Years Of PM Modi,9 years of pm modi documentary series,PM Modi,9 years of modi,9 years pm narendra modi,pm modi documentary,PM Narendra Modi,nine years of modi,9 years of pm modi govt,PM Modi news,9 years of modi govt,9 years of pm narendra modi,9 years of modi government,Narendra Modi,9 years of bjp government,pm modi documentary series,modi government 9 years,pm modi 9 years,9 years pm modi news,celebrate nine years of modi government,