Increasing Cases of Corona in China puts the World in Tension

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

The increasing cases of corona in China have put the world in tension. The Union Health Ministry is holding important meetings to keep the situation under control in India. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi in this context.