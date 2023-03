videoDetails

IND Vs AUS: Know what happened when Modi entered Narendra Modi stadium

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Fourth Test match is being played between India and Australia today. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi of India and PM Anthony Albanese of Australia are watching the match together at Narendra Modi Stadium. This diplomatic partnership is being discussed across the country.