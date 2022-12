videoDetails

IND Vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Makes World Record By Earning Fastest 200 Runs

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Ishan Kishan has performed brilliantly in the 3rd ODI match being played between India and Bangladesh. Ishaan has scored the fastest double century. Ishaan has become the fourth Indian player to score 200 runs.