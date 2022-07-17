India administers 2 billion covid-19 doses: Zee News speaks to Dr. AK Arora on this achievement

The country got a big success in the covid vaccination. There were 200 crore plus vaccine doses have been administered in the country. For a huge country like India, reaching this achievement in 18 months is very important. Zee News spoke to CVTF Chief Dr. Ek Arora on this big achievement.

Jul 17, 2022

