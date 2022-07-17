NewsVideos

India administers 2 billion covid-19 doses: Zee News speaks to Dr. AK Arora on this achievement

The country got a big success in the covid vaccination. There were 200 crore plus vaccine doses have been administered in the country. For a huge country like India, reaching this achievement in 18 months is very important. Zee News spoke to CVTF Chief Dr. Ek Arora on this big achievement.

|Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
The country got a big success in the covid vaccination. There were 200 crore plus vaccine doses have been administered in the country. For a huge country like India, reaching this achievement in 18 months is very important. Zee News spoke to CVTF Chief Dr. Ek Arora on this big achievement.

All Videos

Badhir News is a special section of Zee News
7:14
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News
Karni Sena put up posters on vehicles to boycott Lulu Mall
5:0
Karni Sena put up posters on vehicles to boycott Lulu Mall
Breaking News : Terror attack on check point of CRPF in Pulwama
7:13
Breaking News : Terror attack on check point of CRPF in Pulwama
Bangladesh News: Extremists set fire to Hindu houses in Narel
4:26
Bangladesh News: Extremists set fire to Hindu houses in Narel
You will find the top news stories of the day.
9:31
You will find the top news stories of the day.

Trending Videos

7:14
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News
5:0
Karni Sena put up posters on vehicles to boycott Lulu Mall
7:13
Breaking News : Terror attack on check point of CRPF in Pulwama
4:26
Bangladesh News: Extremists set fire to Hindu houses in Narel
9:31
You will find the top news stories of the day.
big success in vaccination,COVID Vaccination,covid,covid vaccine,COVID 19,covid vaccination card,covid vaccination drive,covid vaccianation,covid vaccination august,covid vaccination in india,covid vaccination details,india covid vaccination drive,covid vaccination certificate,pediatric covid 19 vaccination,COVID vaccines,covid 19 vaccine,Covid-19 vaccination,anti vaccination,mumbai vaccination,vaccination record,dr ak arora,