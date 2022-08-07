NewsVideos

India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals

Indian players continue to perform well in the Commonwealth Games. Now Indian players have created history in triple jump. It was a matter of happiness for India that both the gold and silver medals of this event have clinched by Indian players.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
