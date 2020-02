India Ka DNA Conclave 2020: 'Kejriwal's patriotism lies with Tukde-Tukde gang' says Manoj Tiwari

Zee News, the country's largest news network, which touches the lives of millions of viewers across the globe, is organising India Ka DNA Conclave in the national capital today (February 5) and the conclave will focus on Delhi Assembly election which will take place on February 8. The conclave is being promoted on social media platforms with hashtag #IndiaKaDNA. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am and will conclude at 4 pm.